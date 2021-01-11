It was also gathered that when the assassins stormed the residence of the victim, he was asked to say his last prayers before he was shot many times.

His elder brother, Ukubile Atanu, who is a lecturer in the Art and Design Department, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, confirmed the incident over the phone yesterday.

The lecturer, in tears, charged security agencies to bring his brother’s killers to book. His words: “When they (gunmen) entered his compound about 11p.m. on Saturday, they told him to say his last prayers before they killed him.

“He told them that he would give them money, for them to spare his life, but they turned down the offer. That was how he was shot repeatedly. They didn’t touch the gateman.”

After the oil magnate was killed, his gateman reportedly went straight to the police station to report the incident.

“I must tell you, this is another black day in our family. Those behind this evil act must be brought to book,” the lecturer added.

It was further learnt that the deceased, who is survived by four children and an octogenarian mother, was to travel to Abuja yesterday, where he was expected to take a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, told The Guardian that the command received a report about the assassination yesterday.

“The security man of the deceased reported to Idah Police division today at 05:00hours that masked men numbering about four entered the compound of the deceased through the fence.

“They told the security man to open the gate while the deceased was relaxing with his friend inside the compound. The gunmen told them to lie down. They later told the owner of the house to stand up and they shot him. His body has been moved to the mortuary for autopsy and effort is being intensified to get the perpetrators of this evil,” he said yesterday.

