Ogila-ama community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was recently invaded by gunmen who shot sporadically and razed several buildings.

The gunmen were said to have come to the coastal community in three different boats, causing panic and confusion as residents of the area fled into the bush for their safety.

Several reports, including the Punch, said that a native of the community, Bolouikie Ogoro, disclosed that he received phone calls from his sister and some others informing him of the armed invasion.

According to him, the gunmen who came in three speed boats, fired gunshots indiscriminately to ward off any resistance attacking the targeted houses which they razed down.

While it has not been established if any lives were lost or if any group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has dispatched detectives to ascertain what happened in the community.

This attack comes shortly after the Governor Douye Diri, set up two bi-partisan peace and security committees on January 6 to investigate the remote and immediate causes of recent attacks by gunmen on Southern Ijaw’s Peremabiri and Egbema-Angalabiri community in Ekeremor LGA.

It would be recalled that Peremabiri, also in Southern Ijaw LGA, was attacked twice on December 25, 2020, and January 3, 2021, with several residential houses being destroyed.

