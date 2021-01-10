By Nwafor Sunday

Unidentified gunmen have stormed Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, killing three officers and carted away with two AK 47 riffles.

Insecurity has indeed increased in the country as gunmen, bandits and kidnappers do not just operate on high ways, but have equally summoned courage to attack police stations.

A report by Premium Times said that two other officers sustained bullet wounds in the attack. The media identified the slain officers as two male inspectors and a policewoman.

When contacted the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

Her words: “Yes, three policemen were killed in the attack. We don’t know the identity of the attackers yet; and we are calling on the general public to provide information to the police in order to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

Meanwhile troops of Operation Hadarin Dsji have successfully eliminated 50 bandits in Air and Ground Offensive in Zamfara and Katsina states.

They have neutralised several armed bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said this followed actionable intelligence, leading to the gallant troops with close air support by the Air Component, making contact with bandits at Kuriya village.

“In the course of the encounter, several bandits were killed in action while 4 soldiers sustained injuries.

“Human Intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter.

“Equally, troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits .

“In another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops.

“Currently the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encouraged them not rest on their oars until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria