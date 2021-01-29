The abductors of the 26 wedding guests in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have demanded the sum of N52 million ransom for their release.

The kidnappers who were said to have made contact with the families of their captives, allegedly demanded the sum of N2m per victim.

According to The Nation, there is reliable information that the kidnappers have moved the victims into a forest situated between Takum local government in Taraba and Katsina-Ala in Benue State.

Following the abduction of the wedding guests, the youths in Takum accused the Tiv indigenes of being behind the abduction and on Thursday evening, embarked on a repraisal attack by kidnapping 31 TIV people, including women and children.

The Taraba police spokesperson, DSP David Misal who confirmed the kidnappers have established communication with relations of the victims, appealed to Takum youths to exercise patience, promising the police was making concerted efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims.

The Street Journal reports that this development comes four days after the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state, Salihu Dovo, was killed by gunmen who kidnapped him at the beginning of the week.

The kidnappers were said to have called an official of the local government to announce that they had murdered Mr Dovo and also mentioned where to recover his corpse.

The gunmen had stormed Mr Dovo’s residence in the Sabon Gari area of Jalingo at about 1 a.m on Sunday.

