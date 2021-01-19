Guns are selling out in the US amid fears Joe Biden will toughen up ownership rules as people panic-buy ahead of his inauguration.

Among President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign promises was a pledge to end gun violence, which included banning assault weapons, closing loopholes in background checks on guns, limiting stockpiling of weapons and ending the online sale of firearms.

It is this anticipated clampdown that is fuelling firearms sales, which are currently already at a high as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reported . Forbes reported

One gun shop manager, Danielle Jaymes from Poway Weapons and Gear in California, told the media outlet: “We’re selling a lot of ARs.

“I really can’t keep the ARs on the wall, a lot of people are worried about the assault weapon ban we’ve heard our president-elect and our vice president-elect talk about.

Biden, who will become the 46th president tomorrow, and vice president-elect Kamala Harris have both set out a tough stance on gun laws, which Americans appear to be taking seriously.

It is also thought that gun sales have already risen over the past year due to an increased sense of fear in the US, particularly over coronavirus .

Gun violence was on the up in 2020, with reports adding that a record number of background checks were also carried out. A spotlight has also once again been placed on the issue of Americans and firearms after the deadly Capitol riots on January 6, with authorities now on alert. Police reportedly found around a dozen guns on those arrested before and after the chaos, stoking fears events could have gotten worse. Thousands of soldiers have been drafted into Washington, DC ahead of Biden’s inauguration, lining the streets and setting up roadblocks.

