Guns are selling out in the US amid fears Joe Biden will toughen up ownership rules as people panic-buy ahead of his inauguration.
Among President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign promises was a pledge to end gun violence, which included banning assault weapons, closing loopholes in background checks on guns, limiting stockpiling of weapons and ending the online sale of firearms.
One gun shop manager, Danielle Jaymes from Poway Weapons and Gear in California, told the media outlet: “We’re selling a lot of ARs.
Gun violence was on the up in 2020, with reports adding that a record number of background checks were also carried out.
A spotlight has also once again been placed on the issue of Americans and firearms after the deadly Capitol riots on January 6, with authorities now on alert.
Police reportedly found around a dozen guns on those arrested before and after the chaos, stoking fears events could have gotten worse.
Thousands of soldiers have been drafted into Washington, DC ahead of Biden’s inauguration, lining the streets and setting up roadblocks.
