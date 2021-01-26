“It’s important that our notes reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that, Ms Psaki said.

The women last depicted on US notes were former first lady Martha Washington, on the $1 silver certificate from 1891 to 1896, and native American Pocahontas, in a group photo on the $20 bill from 1865 to 1869.

In 2019, Mr Trump’s treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said the redesign would be delayed until at least 2026. At the time, he said he was focused on redesigning bills to address counterfeiting issues, not making changes to their imagery.

Mr Trump, an admirer of his populist predecessor Andrew Jackson whose portrait hung in his office expressed opposition to the redesign.