The 24-year-old son of billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour has died of a drug overdose.

Fashion model Harry Brant was found dead on Sunday, January 17, from an accidental overdose of prescription medication, his distraught parents have said.

In a statement given to the New York Post, Mr and Mrs Brant said Harry was just days away from re-entering rehab for his addiction.

The statement from his family reads: “We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease.

“He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.

His family added: “Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend.

“He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts, he was truly a beautiful person inside and out.

Born August 3, 1996, Harry is the son of supermodel Seymour, 52, and billionaire husband Peter Brant, 73, who also share son Peter II, 27, and daughter Lilly Margaret, 16.

He is also survived by an older half-brother from his mother’s previous marriage to guitarist Tommy Andrews, as well as four half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage to Sandra Brant.

