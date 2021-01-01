A US based lady who goes by the name Bea Lewis decided to use the last day of 2020 to reveal that she was once romantically involved with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The lady who is based in Atlanta Georgia and sports a pixie cut, took to her social media to share pictures of both of herself and Aliko Dangote and to reveal that he not only broke her heart in 1000 pieces, she learnt more from him than from any other person she has ever met.

She said, “In my 33rd Year: I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart in 1000 pieces. I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

“I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations. I learned love without strings. Give your best without expectations. Nothing is forever.

“I realized a half a million dollar restaurant project was a bad investment. I purchased two properties. I started a consistent fitness regime. Became vegan. Obtained a profitable stock portfolio. He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience.

#aliko.” “Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially. To 2021 and powerful encounters.#aliko.”

Aliko Dangote who is currently single has been married thrice but all three marriages ended. He has three daughters, Halima, Fatima and Mariya, all products of his three marriages. While Halima and Fatima are married, Mariya is yet to tie the knot.

Dangote has had his own fair share of beautiful women who gravitate towards him like ant to sugar because of his enormous wealth. At one point, he dated former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria , Sylvia Nduka and when the relationship ended, he moved on to Adenike Balogun, the founder of The Tea Room, Diamond Luxury Events and The Billionaire Florist.

The current status of his relationship with Denike Balogun is unknown.

