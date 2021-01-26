Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has slammed the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for saying that the security situation in Nigeria is far better than it was before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015 and called him a misinformation minister.

Mohammed had said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, January 25, adding that the government has so far made appreciable progress against the war against terror and banditry.

“Prior to 2015, suicide bombings by Boko Haram terrorists were taking place in every part of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Boko Haram terrorists walked freely into the FCT and its environs to wreck havocs on facilities including the Force Headquarters, UN building while Churches and media houses were not spared.

“The number of lives that were lost prior to 2015 were undoubtedly more when compared to the period Buhari had been in power. Prior to the Buhari administration, many Local Government Areas in the North East were under the control of the terrorists but no part of the region is within the hold of the sect members. Schools that were hitherto closed for fear of Boko Haram during past administration, have been reopened,” the minister had said.

Fayose like many other Nigerians who were disappointed with Mohammed’s comment slammed the minister, saying he has lost his moral obligation to Nigerians.

Taking to his twitter, Fayose wrote, “As Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has lost his moral obligation to Nigeria and its people. He is no doubt a Minister of Misinformation. He is not only a Lying Mohammed, he is Evil Mohammed.

“At 69 years, it is a shame that he carries evil in his brain and vomit evil words through his septic-tank-like-mouth. It is a regret that at 69, that Evil Mohammed can open his mouth to defend insecurity in the country, comparing the situation now with what was obtainable in 2015

“Nigerians are not interested in comparing what happened before 2015 with what is happening now. Rather, they are interested in a secured country where they can carry out their daily activities without fear of being killed or kidnapped.

“Unfortunately, this present APC govt has failed to secure Nigerians, with Aso Rock Villa fast becoming the only secured place in the country,” Fayose said.

