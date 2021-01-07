Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has revealed that he is coming towards the end of his career and hinted at having a maximum of five more years to quitting.

The 31-year-old, with ongoing negotiations about two massive unification fights against Tyson Fury in 2021, would be achieving a significant stage in his career.

Joshua who made a pro debut in 2013, is a two-time champion, having regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in a 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr before defending them with a knockout win over Kubrat Pulev last month.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Joshua said, “This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career.”

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through,” Joshua said.

Ahead of his potential match with Fury turned professional in 2008, Joshua said:

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.”

Like this: Like Loading...