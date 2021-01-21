Oba Darasimi

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the new President of the United States, Joe Biden, to help Nigeria win the war against terror.

Atiku, in a statement issued on his official Twitter handle, congratulated President Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

He expressed hopes Biden presidency with strengthen ties with Nigeria more, especially on the removal of travel restrictions placed on the country by his predecessor Donald Trump.

He expressed confidence that the Biden era will reaffirm the United States as the beacon of democracy.

He said, “As Joe Biden begins his tenure as the 46th President of the United States of America, I am confident that this new era will mark America’s regeneration and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.

“As I congratulate President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that have existed between our two nations beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F. Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.

“As the playwright, George Bernard Shaw once said, America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language. And millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless both our nations and bring about a beneficial tenure for your administration.”

Nigeria has not been able to end the war against insurgency started by the Islamic sect, Boko Haram, since 2009.