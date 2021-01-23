Oba Darasimi

The Inspector-general of police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the arrest of Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, over the quit notice he issued to herdsmen.

BBC Hausa quoted Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, as confirming the arrest order on Sunday during its programme on Friday.

Shehu reportedly said the IGP informed him of his directive to Ngozi Onadeko, the Oyo commissioner of police, to arrest Igboho and transfer him to Abuja.

Igboho had asked herdsmen in Igangan in Ibarapa north local government area of Oyo to leave within seven days following reports of the killing of some Oyo citizens.

He had blamed herders and Fulanis, including Saliu Kadri, the Seriki Fulani, of being behind the rising insecurity in the area.

Alhough, Governor Seyi Makinde had directed nobody reserved the right to order anyone out of the state and given security agencies a marching order to ensure that peace reigns in the area, Igboho insisted that he would fight for his people with the last pint of his blood.

He dared anyone who would stop him on the way to rescue the Ibarapa people who he said had made a distress call to him to deliver them from the oppression of the herders.

Igboho who rained curses on whoever is backing the Fulani herders to unleash terror on the residents in the South-West zone noted that if anyone stands on his way, he would crush them.

Two people were feared killed after Igboho visited the place on Friday.

Makinde asked the IGP to arrest those fomenting trouble under the guise of protecting the interest of Yoruba people.

“For people stoking ethnic tension, they are criminals and once you get them, they should be arrested and treated like common criminals,” governor Seyi Makinde had told the police commissioner, Onadeko.

