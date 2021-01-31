Henry said that he has had students who slept under a bridge or in a car after falling on hard times. The high school principal got emotional as he described going to the home of one teenager and seeing a mattress on the floor.

“At my age, we don’t ask for money, we just don’t. You just go ahead and do what you need to do, he said.

According to NBC News, about 90 per cent of the student body at North Charleston is living below the poverty line. The community was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

To help ease that financial burden, Henry began working at Walmart.

He said that he hoped to keep the job under the radar, and was surprised when his story started making the news.

“The attention, I’m not used to it, I don’t think that I’ve done anything worthy of distinction or to warrant the attention, he said.

Henry said his only request of his students is that they pay it forward and help others. He said he learned about the importance of giving back as a child from his mother.

“Not only did I have to help others, but I also had to help others without charging them anything. From washing windows to visiting old folk’s homes to cutting grass. I was not allowed to charge, I had to just give back to my community, he said.

To honour the principal, Walmart surprised him with a $50,000 check for his school. Henry said the donation will go a very, very long way for his students.