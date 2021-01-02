Young and budding music act Holmes has opened up on how women and life inspire the themes of his songs.

In a brief interview with OLAITAN GANIU , he said 2020 has had impressive and positive impact on his career despite the world’s battle with COVID-19.

IT’S been a tough year, how would you describe it? It’s been good so far, I will say God has been faithful, I will say 2020 so far has been an amazing year. It came with a lot of things like the COVID-19, but so far I think the pandemic has kind of affected my career in a positive way based on the fact that it has given me the time and focus to do more music because all through when it started I have just been focused on my music. I have produced a lot of songs trying to push to a certain level where I see myself because the place I see myself in a few years is a very big place. So, so far, I have been dropping songs and have dropped about seven singles before my last single and I still have a lot to work on and yet to achieve.

What inspires your music?

Life in general inspires my music, I’m going to say the ladies, too, inspire my songs. I have some couple of songs that are talking about life too, like the general challenges we face everyday in the country but majorly we have a lot of songs for the ladies on the street to look out for.

Take us through the process of making your music?

Actually we are still in the general Afrobeat and Afropop. My music making process, I explained one day that it depends on the mood, my current situation and happenings around me. For Finally, my manager said we are going to do Afrobeat and then I picked ‘Finally.’ After getting the instrumental, it depends on how I feel, sometimes I feel like I just don’t want to play on this song, I want to bring something really positive, then I go back to bring out the best music.

But sometimes I can’t just hear the beats, if I am in the studio and if there’s a producer there, walks in and vibes to it. That’s majorly how I make my music.

What would you refer to as your preferred genre or comfortable genre of music?

So, talking about my sound, talking about the music, I do Afropop, I am majorly a singer, I am not trying to go into rap songs. Afro fusion like I said and I believe I can go into any kind of beat, like my song ‘finally’ is an Amapiano kind of vibe, I’m still trying to go deep into Afrobeat.

How has the journey been with D’Luxe Management?

Before my label, Addictive Music Worldwide teamed up with D’luxe Management, it was good but I am going to say it has been amazing since I started working with D’Luxe management. I know I am following the right path where I am going to get to the peak of my career so I am going to say working with them has kind of paved me into the positive direction I have always dreamed of following. If you compare my past and now, I’m going to say I’m living far better than what I was doing before.

So, looking back your body of work and where you have arrived, what will you say?

The hard work is definitely paying off, it even brought home an award and I felt so blessed right there. So, it’s paying off and I’m willing to put in more hard work, it never stops even when you are there, you still need to keep working.

So, what inspired your current single, ‘Finally’?

First of all like I said, I later heard the song ‘Finally’ and I got a call from my manager that day, the idea of the song was actually from my manager D’Luxe management CEO. He was like we already have a song with David, why don’t we take it to the DJ aspect because it is easier for songs to fly because we already have a DJ there, other DJs were already picked. DJ Neptune now is the biggest DJ and he is my brother, big ups to Neptune, it was my manager’s idea so I will say I am not regretting the choice because it has been giving me a lot of positive reviews so far.