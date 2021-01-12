Targets fossil-free future, renewable energy

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians continue to suffer the brunt of inadequate power supply, outrageous estimated billings, and darkness that have crippled the industrial sector over the years, a Civil Society Organisation, Health for Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Monday, disclosed launching ‘Shifting Power Lines’ advocacy January 2021.

Explaining the concept of the advocacy, the Director, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, in a chat with Vanguard, said the essence is to shift power modes from fossil fuels to renewable energy with the aim of building a fossil-free future in Nigeria following pollution fossil energy has caused the environment including deaths recorded of both humans, animals and plants.

According to Bassey who has been a strong proponent of clean and environment-friendly energy HOMEF also aims to amplify the actions of women and youths in the movement against energy colonialism, especially in the global south.

He said: “Somewhat, we are beginning a campaign tagged “Shifting Power Lines” this month. We are starting from the grassroots.

“The overall objective of the project is to challenge the outlook of communities with regard to the sources of electricity and to encourage them (while pressuring governments to commit to) shift power modes from fossil fuels to renewables with the aim of building a fossil-free future.

“HOMEF also aims to amplify the actions of women and youths in the movement against energy colonialism, especially in the global south, as well as in the parts of the global north that are wracked by systemic environmental racism.”

“This project will particularly promote the coalescing of stories of resistance, resilience, and innovation with regard to socio-political power relations and power modes.

“The first phase of our campaign will be mainly advocacy to decolonize minds; to change the ‘I better pass my neighbour mindset’ that locks our people to fossil fuel-powered electricity generators.

“Thereafter we will work to connect communities or groups to donors and development agencies. That later state should commence in 2022.”

The HOMEF boss also made it known that there are partners who are part of the advocacy that is going to get to all 774 local government areas and the entire 36 States of the Federation.

“The work also has partners in Latin America and southeast Asia who are concerned about the negative impact of dirty energy in their peoples.

“HOMEF is also working with activist academics to engage in participatory research work to drive policy advocacy and promotion.

“HOMEF believes that it is essential to deconstruct popular fossil imaginaries and promote counter-narratives through joint activities and actions”, he stated.

He also added that “The youths are key stakeholders in the project. It couldn’t be otherwise because the majority of persons in the project start-off area are youths.”

