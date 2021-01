Hoodlums on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, attacked policemen who arrested two suspected thugs alleged to have been the brains behind the recent violence in some area in Ibadan. Two persons were feared killed after being shot by the police following the attack on policemen the Mapo Police Station. Some areas in Ibadan have been under the siege of hoodlums, who frequently engaged in gang wars and other violent activities.

