There is tension among residents and indigenes of Uratta Community in Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State as unknown gunmen killed a sergeant.

It was gathered the late police sergeant who was identified simply as Okezie was unlucky not to have escaped the attack which was launched on a police station he was attached to.

As at press time, it is still not yet clear if the hoodlums carted away his rifle during the attack.

Similarly, a truck which was donated to the station, by the Abia Police Command, from the fleet of cars given to them by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, was burnt.

The charred vehicle has been abandoned at the Uratta junction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Some of the residents, who spoke to The Nation, disclosed they have been living in fear while others have hurriedly left the area, citing the recent incident in Orlu area of Imo State.

According to the residents, the incident happened on Monday night and the perpetrators of the crime have not been established.

However, the Abia State Police Command is yet to confirm this development as the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, has said he cannot take phone calls at the moment.

