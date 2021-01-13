The house approved a resolution on a late Tuesday night, 12 January, to encourage vice president Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term ends on January 20, a largely symbolic gesture that precedes a vote on impeachment.

Citing Trump’s role in inciting a massive violent invasion of the United States Capitol on January 6, the day the president had summoned his supporters to Washington to protest the certification of the electoral college vote formalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the resolution, introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md, passed by a largely party-line vote of 223-205.

According to CNN, the resolution asked Pence to immediately use his powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified nation, that the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.

But in a letter sent to house speaker Nancy Pelosi by Mike Pence, as the house was taking procedural votes on a resolution calling on him to execute the president’s removal, he stated that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to seek to remove Trump from office.

“With just eight days left in the president’s term, you and the democratic caucus are demanding that the cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with the Constitution, Mr Pence wrote.

