The police in Osun State, on Tuesday, arraigned a housemaid who allegedly attempted to abduct her employer, Eunice Fateye, before a Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Osogbo.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old had allegedly broken into the residence of Fateye and stolen some of her personal effects and money.

While addressing the court, the police prosecutor, Abiodun Fagboyinbo, said the housemaid, in December 2020 in Ilesa-Ijesha, entered the residence of Fateye and stole mobile phones valued at N150,000.

Fagboyinbo also alleged that the defendant stole an ATM card belonging to the woman and withdrew a sum of N305,000 from her account.

The prosecutor alleged that after perpetrating the act, she threatened to raze the house of her boss if she refused to send her a sum of N500,000. He added that the defendant also sent threat messages to her employer.

The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 410 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State 2002.

The housemaid, however, pleaded not guilty to the five counts of attempted kidnapping, attempted arson and burglary.

The counsel, who announced appearance for the defendant, moved oral bail application for her, but the application was opposed by the prosecutor.

Magistrate Adebayo Ajala, while ruling on the application, directed that the matter be moved to Ibokun since the offences were not committed under her magisterial district.

The housemaid was remanded in the Ilesa Custodial Centre and the matter was adjourned till January 18, 2021.

