A middle-aged couple and their three children were found dead on Saturday morning inside their house in Githurai 45 area, Kiambu County, Central Kenya.

They were suspected to have died due to inhaling of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Phineas Ringera, Ruiru Divisional Police Commander said that the father earned a living by selling boiled maize in the area.

“We believe he lit the jiko (cooker) and left his maize to boil overnight exposing the family to the carbon monoxide which suffocated them.

“They all died,’’ Ringera said.

He added that the Police believed the victims, including the three children aged three months, six and eight years respectively, inhaled the poisonous gas that killed them.

Ringera said that an autopsy is planned to identify the exact cause of death.

He added that they found the boiled maize on a jiko in the family’s house.

The Police were alerted by neighbours, who became concerned when they did not see the man as he is an earlier riser.

The neighbours said they knocked on the door, which was locked from inside, but there was no response. (Xinhua/NAN)

