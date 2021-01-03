Late Tosin Ogunbodede, Chief of Protocol to governor Akeredolu of Ondo State

***His death is a personal loss, rude shock- Akeredolu, Olowo of Owo

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has described the death of his Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede who died in an auto crash on Saturday as a personal loss.

Late Ogunbodede died alongside his driver at about 7.45 pm along Ilesa-Akure road.

The state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in a statement said that the deceased a lawyer died in a ghastly car crash after a private visit to an uncle in Ibadan, Professor Benjamin Ogunbodede who has been ill for some time.

“He died alongside his driver after the private Toyota Corolla car that conveyed them rammed into a trailer.

“The sad incident occurred at about 7.45 pm along Ilesa-Akure road on Saturday, January 2, 2020.

“Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN over the years.

“For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it’s recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan, to greet his Principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.

“Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility -He Giveth and Taketh.

“This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate family, Government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP.

“The remains of the late Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede, will arrive Owo, his hometown today (Sunday).

“This is necessary in order to commence preparations for his burial without further delay.

“The Ondo State Government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased.

Reports from government circle said that doctors at the hospital were still battling to safe the life of the third occupant whose identity is still unknown. He reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, the Olowo of Owo, Oba, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye has described the demise of the governors Chief of Protocols as tragic, sad and painful.

The late Ogunbodede hailed from Owo town.

Oba Ogunoye in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media, Sam Adewale, Oba Ogunoye said “the news of the death of this dependable and industrious ally of the Governor was an irredeemable loss to the Governor, the Government, family and entire Owo kingdom.

The monarch pointed out that, “though death is inevitable as nobody can question the Supreme Being when the time comes but this is too sudden to comprehend.

He consoled with the governor, family, friends, Owo kingdom and Government of Ondo State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the pleasant and unassuming gentleman who had left an indelible footprint as a man who came to the world, saw and conquered.

Recall that the governor had lost four of his aides within the last two months.

His Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, a Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bayonile Ademodi died two weeks ago at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile Ife, Osun state as a result of complications from surgical operations.

Another political appointee, Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, Chairman, Ondo state Mulsim Welfare Board and Co-Chairman religious Thanksgiving sub -Committee of the governors 2nd term inauguration also died in the United States of America after a brief Illness.

Over six months ago, his health commissioner, Alhaji Waheed Adegbenro also died of an undisclosed ailment.

The death of the Chief of Protocol and his driver had thrown the entire government circle into mourning as the governor’s political appointees rushed to the government house to sympathise with the governor who away in lbadan, Oyo state.

