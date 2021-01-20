New evidence has come to light about how one of the leaders of the #Endsars protest, Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka was called by an unknown person who threatened to kill her for not backing down on her demand for justice for victims of police brutality.

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo shared an audio where the unknown caller purportedly threatened Adeyinka sometime in October 2020.

Adeyinka who was in the middle of a conversation with friends in the final week of when her phone suddenly rang. According to the audio, Dabiraoluwa picked up the call, and the following conversation ensued between herself and the unknown caller. “Who do you want to speak with?” she asked “I don’t understand English,” the caller warned. “Calm down and listen carefully to what I have to say. If you need your life… if your life is any valuable to you, stop all these things.

“I have your photo… if you ‘do anyhow’, the punishment for sin is death. People have died already. You have no hiding place. We were told to give you a warning before we come to deal with you; that is why I’m calling you. “Do you understand? Stop all your agitation. This country was in existence before your birth and you won’t be the only one to exist in it. You can’t be causing problems for those of us currently benefiting from government. This is Lagos; back off! I have warned you!” the caller warned. According to the report, this was the second call Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka received threatening her life for participating in the protest against police brutality.

Many Nigerians took to the streets in October 2020 to demand an end to police brutality . The protest took a different turn on October 20 when soldiers stormed the Lekki tollgate and fired gunshots.

While the military insist the shots fired were blank, those present at the protest ground including Adeyinka, insist there were casualties. “The shooting by the soldiers was in two patterns. They were shooting into the air and directly at people. With my own very eyes, I could count six lifeless bodies on the ground,” Adeyinka said.