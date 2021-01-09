A Nigerian Army sergeant, who was abducted by suspected bandits in Katsina State, has narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors that lasted for a period of 26 days.

The military personnel (name withheld) said he was tortured and made to go through inhumane treatment during his days in captivity.

He was among the 77 victims rescued on Thursday evening through the effort of security operatives and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and handed over to Governor Aminu Masari at the Government House, even as government officials insisted no ransom was paid for their rescue.

Narrating how he was abducted, the soldier said he had sustained injury during a recent military operation and he had come home to recover from same, adding that when he got a bit better, he decided to take a trip in his vehicle along with his three children and two relatives.

He explained further: “My ordeal started when bandits operating around Jibia Council fired several shots at my vehicle while I was driving with my three children and two relatives, abducted us all and shepherded us into the forest.

“Our captors demanded for the sum of N1.5million, which we managed to pay and the bandits thereafter set my children free. They, however, refused to set my two relations and me and kept us in captivity for several days.

“From the way the bandits were able to identify me and know that I am a military personnel showed that they had prior information about my background.

“While I was in captivity, the bandits subjected me to all forms of inhumane treatment, including daily beatings and being blindfold for hours on end.”

He, however, commended the security agencies for rescuing him and others from his captors.