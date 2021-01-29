New details have emerged on some of the difficulties the late Bolu Akin-Olugbade went through before he finally gave up the ghost from COVID19.
One of such difficulties was the inability to get a bed space for the late Rolls Royce Connoisseur to be admitted for COVID19 treatment and how the family ended up paying N10m for a bed space at Paelon Memorial Hospital, Lagos, where the billionaire gave up the ghost.
According to Sunmade Akin-Olugbade, brother to the late socialite, Bolu Akin-Olugbade who had been away for most of 2020, arrived in Nigeria from London in October hale and hearty, about a month after he (Sunmade) also came into the country. However, he said his efforts to stop the part loving socialite from attending parties amid the coronavirus pandemic proved abortive, as the deceased always claimed he had his face mask on.
He added that upon arriving at the hospital, they could not get a bed space for Bolu despite the deceased’s personality. According to him, Bolu was considered only after they had paid the said amount.
Sunmade also called for holistic measures by the Nigerian government to tackle the novel disease, adding that the country is already in a crisis situation.
“There are a lot of people dying that are not being reported, that is the honest truth. We are in a crisis situation in the country right now. I don’t think the government is galvanising and mobilising people to handle the situation,” he added.
“It’s already getting out of hand. We are lucky that the weather is in our favour. But despite that, we still have a crisis situation.”
