A scenario of the hunter becoming the hunted played out at the Force Headquarters in Abuja as a notorious kidnapper, Mohammed Amodu who operates in the FCT had to pay N1.555m ransom to his rival (Buba Babu) who had abducted him.

This disclosure was made by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, while parading both kidnappers alongside other criminals in Abuja Monday, Jan 11.

He said Babu, notorious for kidnapping citizens on Abuja highways, was the third in command of a kidnap syndicate headed by one Buji, who was neutralized by the police alongside the second in command.

Mba said Babu took leadership of the gang and was notorious for always killing abducted victims, adding that he kidnapped Amodu and when the abducted kidnapper hesitated to pay, he was shot in the arm.

According to the Force PPRO, Amodu had boasted he had charms and could not be shot. Babu, however, shot him to show how serious he was.

It was gathered that Amodu was popularly called “Confirm” because he ties with the underworld.

“Yet he was kidnapped and released after he paid N1.55 million,” Mba said.

Amodu confessed there was a time his gang kidnapped 20 victims at a time and he had saved up to N15 million from his nefarious activities. He added that he witnessed an operation where Buba abducted 55 persons from a luxurious bus at a time.

