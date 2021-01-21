The Vice-Principal of the Kadandani Community School in the Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Ibrahim Tukur, who was arrested by the police for allegedly raping and impregnated a student of the school, has given reasons for his action.

Speaking to journalists in Hausa while being paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the police headquarters in Katsina, the vice-principal said:

“I am being accused of committing rape and it’s true I committed the crime. I have been having affairs with the girl for eight months ago now. I used to take her to my house and offer her the sum of N300 of N500; some other times, I would give her N200 to have sex with her.

“Information reaching me right now is that the girl has been delivered of a baby boy for me. I have three wives.”

Tukur and the other suspects were arrested between January 9 and 14, 2021.

According to the command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, the vice-principal was arrested on January 9, 2021, following a formal report at the Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters by one Ibrahim Sani.

The PPRO said the vice-principal took advantage of the victim to impregnate her.

“The vice-principal, who is married to three wives, used to take the girl from the school to his house, where he had serial sex with her. As a result, he got the girl pregnant and she was delivered of a baby through caesarean section.”

Similarly, the police paraded one Auwal Hamzat and Sulaiman Abubakar, who were alleged to have sodomised three boys, who were said to be their neighbours’ children.

The neighbours reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Also paraded was a 61-year-old man, Lawan Sani, who was alleged to have molested a six-year-old girl, whose mother reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Katsina, on January 14.

