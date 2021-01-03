



Omobor Sylvester is a young man in his 20s who has dedicated his time, money and effort to see that people in the street do not go to bed hungry.

He is the founder of The Sly foundation which is aimed at providing quality food for the needy and the poor.

Going by the number of philanthropic gestures to his credit amidst the Yuletide, one soon knows he started the 2021 by sharing raw food items to people on the street.

A look at his Instagram page also reveals that he is someone who donates money vigorously to ensure he helps the poor in anyway he can.

