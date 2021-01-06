A 30-year-old suspected ritual killer, Tajudeen Monsuru, who made startling confessions about how he killed several people and sold their parts to those who needed them has said he used the proceeds to drink beer and hang out with friends.

The suspect was arrested alongside three others named Garuba Lukman (31years), Hamsat Akeem (25years) and Yusuf Awayewasere (37yearrs).

The suspected ritual killer and his team were paraded on Tuesday at the Osun State Police Command, Osogbo.

It was gathered that Monsuru was arrested for the alleged killing of his girlfriend for ritual in Iwo on December 8 last year.

Speaking with newsmen at the parade ground, Monsuru said: “I killed people and sold their parts to those that needed them. I killed my girlfriend, Mutiat Alani and other people. I strangled people and dismembered their bodies for those who needed them. I used the proceeds to buy beer and hang out with friends.”

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode said: “On November 11 last year, a case of a missing person was reported at two divisions and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Detectives swung into action immediately. Through intelligence-led investigation, detectives arrested four suspects, who confessed to have kidnapped and killed the victims, Akanbi Adeolu, Alani Mutiyat, Akinloye Ibrahim and many others. One of the suspects, Awayewasere Yusuf, confessed to have bought the human parts (for ritual) and sold to some suspects still at large.”

He said the decomposing parts had been exhumed and recovered as exhibits, adding that efforts are on to arrest other suspects.

