How To Check NECO 2020 Results

The National Examination Council is one of the main secondary school examination bodies in the country.
Candidates that wrote the National Examinations Council (NECO) 2020 June/July Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), had their results released on Wednesday.

NECO released the internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

The NECO June/July examination is the examination taken by candidates in their last stage of Secondary School Education.

Candidates are advised to get the result checking token from NECO website.

Here is a quick guide on how to check NECO results:

-Go to NECO result checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng/.

-Pick your exam year. i.e. 2020

-Pick your exam type. i.e. SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)

-Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns.

-Finally, click on the check result button to access your NECO result.

If you follow the simple steps outlined above, by now you should be seeing your grades in each subject.


