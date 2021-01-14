Candidates that wrote the National Examinations Council (NECO) 2020 June/July Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), had their results released on Wednesday.
NECO released the internal Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a two per cent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.
The NECO June/July examination is the examination taken by candidates in their last stage of Secondary School Education.
Candidates are advised to get the result checking token from NECO website.
Here is a quick guide on how to check NECO results:
-Go to NECO result checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng/.
-Pick your exam year. i.e. 2020
-Pick your exam type. i.e. SSCE INTERNAL (JUN/JUL)
-Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns.
-Finally, click on the check result button to access your NECO result.
If you follow the simple steps outlined above, by now you should be seeing your grades in each subject.
