Therapy helps | Photo Northwell

What is depression?

Depression is now an everyday term used to describe a general feeling of sadness. However, it is a medical term that describes a mental illness characterised by persistent low moods that interfere with one’s quality of life, activities, abilities, and relationship with others. These moods usually last for some time, typically for around two weeks, and then reoccur.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 300 million people suffer from clinical depression. This number is believed to be an underestimation as depression is usually underdiagnosed due to a lack of presentation at healthcare facilities. Depression affects both men and women, but women are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

What does depression look like?

Depression comes in different forms, and people present with different symptoms. These symptoms are usually mental, but sometimes present physically. The following are common symptoms of people who are depressed:

Persistent low moods: sadness, anxiety, or a feeling of emptiness

Loss of joy in previously pleasurable activities

Poor sleep patterns: waking up early and being unable to go back to sleep or oversleeping

Loss of interest in taking up new skills or hobbies

Feelings of guilt, hopelessness, and pessimism

Decreased energy levels and constant fatigue

Difficulty concentrating and forgetfulness

Easily annoyed, bothered, or angered

Appetite and/or weight changes

Increased intake of alcohol

Suicidal thoughts and, in some cases, suicide attempts

Constant physical symptoms that do not get better with treatment, such as headaches, upset stomach, and pain that refuses to go away.

Depression | Photo Insider

There is no known single cause of depression. Depression is a product of a multiplicity of factors—genetics, trauma, brain biology, death, relationships—that play different roles in its development. Depression can co-exist, worsen, and be worsened by serious medical illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

How can you help a friend or family member with depression?

In caring and providing support for someone with depression, it is important to note that there are no easy fixes nor instant solutions. This means you have to be ready to expend both time and energy; patience is key here. As aforementioned, the affected person typically may avoid friends, family and colleagues and may refuse to ask for help even though this is the one time they need the help and support of loved ones the most. In rare cases, they may come directly to ask for help. When this happens, the following are tips on how you can help: