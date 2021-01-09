



One of the high-flying women in real estate business, Bridget Adeyemi, has underscored the importance of dedication and consistency as necessary success factors in the business of property sales and development.

According to Adeyemi, director of Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited: “Gaining the trust of a client is a litmus test in the real estate sector. Usually, everyone wants to deal with old and experienced hands and firms; so it’s always tough when you are new, but once you pass the test, you can look forward to a fulfilling career in real estate marketing.”

While Nigeria is regarded as a country with a tough business environment, she pointed at the modest achievements of Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited as evidence that businesses can thrive in the country, when driven by utmost dedication.

“For instance, 2020 had been a challenging year due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, yet, that same tough year had helped me to improve in the area of strategy. Preparing for unforeseen circumstances is a new skill for everyone to develop in a year such as 2020, ” she noted.

Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited, the company she and her husband founded, is the leading real estate marketing company in Nigeria with the highest number of Instagram followers. This feat, she avowed, was not accidental: “Lekkiajahikoyi was the first real estate firm to post house for sale on instagram and we have record sales statistics.”

Talking about dedication, she pointed out: “We do only real estate business and that is what is taking all of our time and attention.”



For their dedication and consistency, Bridget Adeyemi and Dare, her husband, were rewarded with recognition in the industry. The couple won the 2018 Young Entrepreneurs Award for Best Real Estate Marketing Company 2018. In 2020, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited clinched the GMYT Academy Award for Real Estate.

“What makes our brand unique is integrity,” she averred, “and that comes from being consistent in our disposition towards our clients.”

