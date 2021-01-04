More than 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, reflecting increasing employee discontent with certain workplace and marketplace practices at the technology giant and a willingness to go a step further after years of petitions and protests.

The ‘Alphabet Workers Union’ aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.

Google has been under fire from the US labour regulator, which has accused the company of unlawfully questioning several workers who were then terminated for protesting against company policies and trying to organize a union, but Google has said it was confident it acted legally.

In recent years, Google employees have also protested a partnership with the Pentagon and Google’s large payouts to executives accused of sexual harassment. Most recently, employees have spoken out against the departure of Timnit Gebru, an AI researcher who says she was fired over her work to fight bias.

“We’re building on years of organizing efforts at Google to create a formal structure for workers, so far 226 employees had signed union cards with the communications workers of America, the union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday, 4 January.

Chewy Shaw, an engineer at Google in the San Francisco Bay area and the vice-chair of the union’s leadership council, said the union was needed to sustain pressure on management so that workers could force changes on workplace issues. “Our goals go beyond the workplace questions of are people getting paid enough? Our issues are going much broader, It is a time where a union is an answer to these problems, he said. Google said it backs rights for workers, but is yet to address any of the specific complaints. “Our employees have protected labour rights that we support, but as we’ve always done we’ll continue engaging directly with all our employees, said Kara Silverstein, director of people operations at Google.

Like this: Like Loading...