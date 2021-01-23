Six kidnappers operating around the Kabba junction in Adavi Local Govt Area of Kogi State have been arrested by a group of hunters in the state, while 19 of their hostages have been freed.
The Kogi State Chairman, Hunters Group of Nigeria, (HGN), Mr Inusa Bature, told DailyPost that the arrested suspects were linked to the recent Kidnapping in the area.
“We got the information that some travellers were kidnapped, we swiftly mobilised to the identified location where they had contact and engaged the criminals in a firefight.
“During the encounter, we overwhelmed the kidnappers and shot one of them, while others fled. We later arrested six out of twelve kidnappers as we are optimistic that the remaining 6 would be arrested” Bature assured
“They selected four of us while they freed the driver and some passengers, they ceased our phones after they communicated with our families and demanded ₦50 million ransom,” he said
Explaining further, the victim said their captors were Fulanis and they beat them with Cutlass, starved them, tied them and threatened to kill them if their relatives failed to pay the ransom.
“My name is Akangi Saidu, we were travelling to Lagos from Adamawa, we were kidnapped at about 3 am along Lokoja- Okene road, the kidnappers collected our money and phones.
“Our abductors tight us and beat the males among us, injured about 5 of them who are currently on admission at Alheri hospital here in Kabba junction,” another victim said.
“I’m from Zaria in Kaduna state, while two others are from Katsina state, we were invited by Oga and Yellow to take part in a Kidnapping operation along Lokoja – Okene highway.
“We are twelve in number that kidnapped our victims and collected ₦1.5 million before we were arrested by the hunters,” he said.
Comments