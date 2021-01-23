Six kidnappers operating around the Kabba junction in Adavi Local Govt Area of Kogi State have been arrested by a group of hunters in the state, while 19 of their hostages have been freed.

The Kogi State Chairman, Hunters Group of Nigeria, (HGN), Mr Inusa Bature, told DailyPost that the arrested suspects were linked to the recent Kidnapping in the area.

“We got the information that some travellers were kidnapped, we swiftly mobilised to the identified location where they had contact and engaged the criminals in a firefight.

“During the encounter, we overwhelmed the kidnappers and shot one of them, while others fled. We later arrested six out of twelve kidnappers as we are optimistic that the remaining 6 would be arrested” Bature assured

One of the victims identified as Mr Magaji Francis said they were travelling to Adamawa from Lagos and when they got to Kabba junction their vehicle was stopped by kidnappers and four of them were kidnapped.

“They selected four of us while they freed the driver and some passengers, they ceased our phones after they communicated with our families and demanded ₦50 million ransom,” he said

Explaining further, the victim said their captors were Fulanis and they beat them with Cutlass, starved them, tied them and threatened to kill them if their relatives failed to pay the ransom.

“My name is Akangi Saidu, we were travelling to Lagos from Adamawa, we were kidnapped at about 3 am along Lokoja- Okene road, the kidnappers collected our money and phones.

“Our abductors tight us and beat the males among us, injured about 5 of them who are currently on admission at Alheri hospital here in Kabba junction,” another victim said.

A member of the kidnapping gang said he was invited by two Fulani men.

“I’m from Zaria in Kaduna state, while two others are from Katsina state, we were invited by Oga and Yellow to take part in a Kidnapping operation along Lokoja – Okene highway.

“We are twelve in number that kidnapped our victims and collected ₦1.5 million before we were arrested by the hunters,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Adavi Local Council Mr. Joseph Omasa Salami, who visited some of the victims at a private hospital, alleged that it is the resident Fulanis who invite the miscreants to the area and warned that anyone arrested would face the full wrath of the law.

