



Fashion blogger and social media influencer, Ambsrowan doesn’t fail to tell listening ears the fulfillment she derives from blogging.

She said that fashion and fitness are two interests she is passionate about as she aims to bring them and together.

On why she chose to focus on those, she said, “Fashion and fitness come with the advantage of being able to travel at the minute.”

She regretted not having the confidence to have started blogging earlier. “It really took a lot for me to get started and channel my focus into me and my brand.”

Aside blogging, Ambsrowan also works as a content creator for a company.

Being a content creator, she avows, has pushed her creative boundaries and widened her vision on spotting opportunities on helping businesses grow.

As a leading influencer on Instagram and social media generally, Ambsrowan, real name Amber Rowan, also draws resources from her repertoire of experience as a cabin crew member of an airline. “Working for a large airline opened many doors for me in terms of life experience and networking,” she explains. “I have always wanted to see what else was outside of Ireland and see how others live.”

On how the brand Ambsrowan was propelled to social media prominence, she offers: “My content and being able to travel allowed me to differentiate and widen my networking skills.”

She also hints that she was about to take the Ambsrowan brand to the next level by upgrading from a blogger to an entrepreneur.

“I have something in the fashion line I am working on in the pipeline,” she hints, noting that she spent the latter part of 2020 to “finalise plans and designs of my activewear collection I plan to launch this year.”

Ambsrowan who declared that she has always “wanted to have my own business or product,” further claims: “My family has entrepreneurial traits; this has influenced my attitude towards the opportunities I have come across.”

