Almost eight years after her marriage to actor and producer, Jeremiah Adeshola ended on a sad note, comedienne, Oluwadamilola Adekoya more popularly known as Princess, has blamed herself for the breakdown of her marriage.

The marriage which was contracted at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi in 2013 with an elaborate reception at the Balmoral events center, Oregon, Lagos, ended two weeks after the ceremony.

Princess who was a guest on ‘The View’ show on TVC, on January 7, said she blames herself for the failure of the marriage because the marriage shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“I take the blame for the failure because it shouldn’t have happened. I was stupid, plain and simple. I went into the union blindly,” she said.

“You know I am a romantic. Love is not enough. A counsellor said to us it is better to have a broken engagement than to have a broken marriage. Automatically I said we have given out IVs. I don’t understand. How are we going to do that?

“When it happened, the first thought that came to my head was that we should have just cancelled the wedding since that was my birthday” she said.

Princess however revealed that her ex husband was responsible for helping her be a better person regarding some areas of her life. Being a tomboy who likes to wear male clothings, she credited him for being able to make her attempt to appear feminine with clothes.

Princess appealed to anyone going through turbulent times to summon up the courage and bounce back. According to her, she stayed down for so long after her marriage crashed. She said it was so hard for her because she also lost a baby in the process.

She said she was so sad that she even prayed for an accident to happen that will claim her life but luckily she had a support system that saw her through including actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele Bello, who tried to jolt her back to reality.

She appealed to people going through pain to summon all the courage they can and move on with life.

