A young lady, Winifred Ugochinyere Hyacinth, has rekindled hope that some youths take education very seriously.

Winifred who is a medical graduate of the Faculty of Medicine, College of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, took to her social media to show off her several achievements.

She bagged several awards at the induction ceremony of medical graduates into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Winifred who emerged the overall best graduating student won 12 out of the 14 awards including the award for best student in 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th MBBS.

The young doctor graduate took to Twitter to reveal that her outstanding performance made her mother shed tears of joy and extremely proud of her.

Sharing photos from the induction ceremony she wrote, “Made my momma so proud she cried1 Mission accomplished”.

Other awards won by the Winifred included, the Prof. Emele prize for best student in Pathology, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu prize for best student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Dozie Ikedife medal for the overall best student, Dr. Echee Adinma prize for best student in Community Medicine, and best female student, Prof. Emejulu prize for the best student in Surgery, among others.

Even though there was no huge monetary gift attached to all the awards she won, many while congratulating the beautiful graduate on social media, advised her to quickly relocate out of the country to a place where she will be better appreciated and her services sought after.

This is quite unlike the situation of the best graduates of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, last year, Oladimeji Idris Shotunde and Olusola Aanu Olabanjo.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had pledged a cash prize of N5 million to the duo who were the best graduating students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.95 and 5.0

