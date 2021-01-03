Director-General DSCTDA Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor

DIRECTOR General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Mrs Joan Mrakpor, has described as false, allegations levelled against her in some quarters that she slapped a 68 years old Grandmother, Mrs Adeaka Odiaka.

Reacting to the allegation in an interaction with newsmen at her Ubulu-Uku residence, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Mrakpor said she neither laid her hands nor slapped the woman.

She said: “I went to the family compound of Mrs Adeaka Odiaka but I never slapped her. Unfortunately, I didn’t meet the father. I met the woman, what came out of the mother’s mouth I was not surprised because as growing children we knew what who everybody is and we knew what you can attach to somebody.

“What came out of the mother’s mouth was a curse that if anything happens to the son, that the curse was going to follow the son and not me. That was what came out of the mother’s mouth. And I want to put it on record that in all the years that Sunday was misbehaving and while the father was running around from one person to the other to caution Sunday, not one day did the mother opened her.

“This same celebrated grandmother that was beaten to coma, not one day did she say to me this thing Sunday is doing is not right. I have joined the father to caution him. The only time I am hearing from the woman now, it is this celebrated beating to a coma that can only be proven by herself, the law of the land and the almighty God.

“I want to state here that the moment the mother reacted negativity, I left that place and I now went to the Divisional Police at Ubulu-Uku, I went there I met the DO and I told the DO that my life is in danger, that one Sunday Odiaka is calling on the youths to riot against me and that few days before this he has gone to do this in government house.

“On that account, the DO and another officer followed me, we came to their house and we saw the woman. Remember I have left the house before I went to look for DPO and that was the woman that I have beaten to coma. The woman came out again that is after two hours after my supposedly beaten her to coma.

“The woman came out met the policeman and the policeman greeted her warmly and said please, I need to speak to your son Sunday Odiaka, he needs to come with us. The woman said I will follow you and the police said to her it is your son we want. This festive period we don’t want crisis and the woman said is it because of Amaechi, carry me Sunday is not here.

“The police said can I have your son’s number? She said to the policeman I will not give you my son’s number. When the woman started abusing the police and refused to give the policeman the son’s number, I said DO I have the number. So, I gave the number to the police officer.

“He called Sunday and Sunday picked the phone and Sunday said I don’t have anything to say to you my lawyer will come and answer you and the police said come fast because the police will not tolerate any incitement or anything that will cause a crisis at this time in the community and I left with the police officer.

“It was Sunday’s mother that addressed us and the police officer. I was shocked after several hours I saw the same woman that I left in the house on a bed supposedly beaten to coma by me. Later the story changed, she was slapped and beaten to coma by my younger brother another story came up that there is a voice recording where she was shouting Jude you slap me or Jude you want to slap me.

“Then the same Sunday Odiaka came out and said he was in the house that he was the one who recorded us when we were beating the mother and I asked how can a young man who can lead riot to government house be so inhuman. Your mother you loved so well.

“I went there alone with my brother and sister, then you could be hiding inside the room and you watched us beat your mother mercilessly as he described to the point that he went into a coma and you were still from one corner of the room getting only the recording of how she was shouting.

“You didn’t get the video of how we were beating her coma. Again, he now came up that the mother was now screaming, Jude you slap me and I asked if Sunday could get this voice of Jude you slap me for something so important, you were hiding in a secured place.

“You couldn’t get the video of how we slapped her, how she fell down, how she went into a coma and later got up, you took a photoshoot of her, then she later got up the police came interviewed her and all of a sudden she appeared on a wooden bed as having been beaten to coma by me”.

