“I saw different expensive vehicles, such as Range Rover Sport, Toyota Venza, Camry and more in the compound of the Seriki. I asked him if it was with the proceeds from the cattle that he sold that he was able to buy the expensive vehicles, some of which costs as much as N38m while some cost N8m.

Igboho had said that his people are no longer at ease in their own land.

“On the contrary, Yoruba people don’t engage in such atrocious things. You cannot see a Yoruba man going about killing people in Kano. In the North they can behead a Yoruba man for slapping an Hausa/Fulani not to talk of destroying their farmlands.”

Igboho also recalled the case of ‘Oko Oloyun’ who got killed by Fulani herdsmen during a visit to his country home as well as that of Dr Aborode who returned from overseas to cultivate a farmland in Igangan, among several others.

“They would unravel facts behind these killings but till now, the matter has not been unravelled. Nothing was done and no arrest has been made.”