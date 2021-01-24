Breaking NewsSouth West

‘I saw a lot of expensive cars in Seriki Fulani’s compound’ – Sunday Igboho reveals

Businessman and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Igboho, has revealed that he saw a lot of expensive cars worth millions of naira parked in the compound of Seriki Fulani, Saliu Kadri when he (Igboho) and his supporters stormed the Fulani leader’s home last week.

The grassroots mobilizer and hundreds of his followers had stormed the home  of the Seriki Fulani where they confronted him about the incessant killings and kidnappings happening in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State.Igboho had last week given the Fulani residing and doing business in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State a 7-day ultimatum to leave the area.Sunday Igboho said he saw all manners of expensive cars at the Seriki’s compound and questioned him about them.

“I saw different expensive vehicles, such as Range Rover Sport, Toyota Venza, Camry and more in the compound of the Seriki. I asked him if it was with the proceeds from the cattle that he sold that he was able to buy the expensive vehicles, some of which costs as much as N38m while some cost N8m.

Igboho had said that his people are no longer at ease in their own land.
“On the contrary, Yoruba people don’t engage in such atrocious things. You cannot see a Yoruba man going about killing people in Kano. In the North they can behead a Yoruba man for slapping an Hausa/Fulani not to talk of destroying their farmlands.”
Igboho also recalled the case of ‘Oko Oloyun’ who got killed by Fulani herdsmen during a visit to his country home as well as that of Dr Aborode who returned from overseas to cultivate a farmland in Igangan, among several others.
“They would unravel facts behind these killings but till now, the matter has not been unravelled. Nothing was done and no arrest has been made.”

 

