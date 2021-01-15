The Baale of Olobedu in Ota Efun, Osogbo, Osun State, Alhaji Adanku Oyinlola, has told to judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings in the state how some police officers arrested him and extorted N900,000 from him. Oyinlola said that officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had demanded N1.5 million before his release from detention in 2016.

The traditional chief, who spoke during the sitting of the panel, claimed that he was arrested at his residence, without any notification of his offence.

He explained that he suffered inhuman treatment in the hands of the police officers, who moved him, handcuffed and blindfolded, from one division to another across the country.

According to him, since he could not raise the N1.5 million, he was forced to give a directive for the sale of his sister’s plot of land for N700,000 which he used for settlement.

Corroborating the story, Busari Adetunji, one of the witnesses (PW3), said the Baale was initially arrested and taken to Zone 11 in Osogbo where they were extorted N200,000.

“After receiving the money from us, they said that we should come the following day by 10a.m., so that the matter could he resolved with the team from Abuja. We appeared as agreed some minutes before the specified time, with the Ataoja of Osogbo (who volunteered to help us wade into the matter), but we were told that the Abuja team had already left with the suspect,” Busari stated.

The Guardian learnt that, after his release, the Baale had sued the police for illegal detention and demanded N10 million.

“Judgment was eventually given in his favour and he was awarded just N100,000,” the witness added.

MEANWHILE, the panel has asked Inspector Muyiwa and Superintendent Omoyele to appear before the panel on February 18, 2021.

The petitioner also expressed confidence in the activities of the panel, stating that although the verdict of the court was yet to be enforced till the time of his appearance before the panel, the processes of the panel gave him confidence that the matter would receive the deserved attention.

