A popular artist, Riliwan Raheem, whose stage name is Real One, A.K.A. Babalegelege, has said God told him to use the lyrics of his music to deliver the people of the world, especially Africans so that the world would pay more attention to blacks.

Real One, who spoke to Potpourri on the Yuletide, said, “I have a big passion for my country and people, Nigerians, many of who pass through hardship and have died, many do not have money for feeding.

“I am talking about COVID-19 time and #EndSARS protests.”

On what brought him into music, he said: “I was called by God to be a messenger by using the lyrics of my music to deliver the people of the world, especially my African people, so the world can hear the voice of the blacks.”

He added that his latest album, titled, “Chosen One,” coming out early this year 2021, is for the people that pass through hard times.

The artist, who is single, said his role models include Akon and 9ice.

He is dedicating his latest album to God Almighty and his mother, Mrs Mulikat Raheem.

