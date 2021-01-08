U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not attend his successor, Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th,” he announced Friday on Twitter.

The decision to skip Mr Biden’s swearing-in ceremony comes after weeks of his refusal to acknowledge that Mr Biden had defeated him in the November 3 election.

However, Mr Trump finally acknowledged his loss in a video on Thursday, saying that a new administration will take office in January and he will ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Biden is expected to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.

The U.S. Congress has certified his election as the next president of the United States on Thursday.

The certification, a constitutional requirement, was done despite the violence seen in the Capitol building on Jan 6, by mob supporte of Mr Trump.

Mr Biden has reached the number of Electoral College votes needed to become the president.

He won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

According to bloomberg, the last president to miss a regularly scheduled inauguration following an election was Woodrow Wilson, who skipped Warren G. Harding’s 1921 ceremony due to health concerns.