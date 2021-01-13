Akin Aboluwade

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan , on Wednesday engaged the leadership of the workers’ union in a peace meeting aimed at resolving the ongoing industrial action.

The meeting, presided over by the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Kunle Akinyemi, was attended by three members of the Council and members of the management, including the Rector, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, and the Registrar, Mrs Modupe Fawale.

The unions, however insisted that their demands must be granted before calling off the ongoing strike.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, pleaded for understanding in the resolution of issues at stake in order for it not to degenerate.

The Registrar of, Mrs Theresa Fawale, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday, indicated that the representatives of the Senior Staff, the Non-Academic Staff and the Academic Staff , indicated that the unions demonstrated high level of understanding.

The statement read in parts, “The unions further reiterated their demands to which the Chairman of the Governing Council pleaded for time and understanding in the management and resolution of the issues at stake.

“The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Senior Staff, the Non- Academic Staff and the Academic Staff.

“The Chairman appealed to the workers to allow the students to complete the on-going first semester examination and also unlock the gates leading to the Institution for easy accessibility by the public and other stakeholders within the institution.

“The Unions showed understanding and cooperation with the intentions of early resolution of the crisis.”

The industrial action, bothering on payment of minimum wage, started on Monday, January 11, 2021.

It disrupted academic activities, including the on-going first semester examination.

During the rally in protest against the non-increment of their salaries on Monday, the unions lamented the insincerity of the state government and the management to workers saying that their level of insensitivity to their plight was appalling.

They vowed that until the government acceded their demands they would not shift grounds. According to the unions, they had been showing understanding with the government over the years with the believe that the matter would be addressed one day.

They said it had, however, become evident that the use of force is the only language that the government understands in Nigeria.