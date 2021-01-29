Akinwale Aboluwade

The Polytechnic, Ibadan community was on Thursday thrown into mourning as news of a fatal auto crash involving a senior lecturer in the institution and three other persons was broken in the early evening.

Mr Kola Oladunjoye, an Architect and former Head of Department in the institution was said to have died on Thursday alongside other casualties whose identities had yet to be confirmed along the Moniya-Iseyin Road.

It was gathered that Oladunjoye and others said to be TETFUND officials were on their way from an official assignment at the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Their vehicle was said to have skidded after losing control before crashing into the Odo Ogun at the bridge on Thursday.

A source said, “The others are TETFUND officials who were on an official assignment at The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The team also included a staff of The Polytechnic Ibadan.

“We were able to identify Architect Kola Oladunjoye, our past Head of Department of Architecture. He travelled to Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for a programme. He went with a professional team.” Efforts to get a reaction from the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state proved abortive as telephone call to the Sector Commander, Mrs. Uche Chukwurah, were not successful. An text message sent to her has not been replied to as of the time of filing this report. The Public Relations Officer of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, confirmed the death of the immediate past Head of Department of Architecture of the institution in an accident. Soladoye, who indicated that the polytechnic community was in mourning mood, said, “We have lost one of our best hands, a very cerebral fellow who was until his death, the Chairman of Due Process in the school. He was also the immediate past HOD of Architecture department. “He related well with virtually everybody and he was loved by all. The Rector is so saddened, ditto for other management staff. The entire Polytechnic community is in deep mourning. We also mourn the others even though we have not been able to ascertain their identities. It is a sad development, but nobody can query God.” Union leaders and other members of the institution described the news as distressing saying that they were still yet to come to terms with the fact of the death of the lecturer.

