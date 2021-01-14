Akin Aboluwade

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics in Nigeria have called for the scrapping of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System , IPPIS introduced by the Federal Government.

The SSANIP members, who made the call on Thursday during a protest held at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State, described the system as fraud.

The workers, who came from polytechnics across the South-West zone of the country, also demanded for the payment of salary arrears of their members in Osun, Ondo and Ogun states.

The National Vice President of SSANIP , Ayo Bankole, who led other members of the association on the rally flayed governments for deducting pension contributions from their salaries without remitting same to pension fund administration.

Bankole said, “We call for the immediate implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and the release of funds for the development of the Polytechnic sub-sector as been done for the universities, without further delay.

“We also call for the necessary inputs of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics in the proposed new scheme of service by the NBTE before its release.

“Attention should be directed to issues of non-payment of complete salaries, arrears of the new minimum wage for staff in the polytechnic sub-sector, hazard and shift duty allowances to medical staff in the polytechnics, draconian tax regime from consolidated rather than basic salaries of our members and non release of pension funds to the various Pension Funds Administrators (PFA).

“We also call for re-prioritisation of policy by the Benue, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Cross-River and Kano State governments toward the non-payment of complete/outstanding salaries as well as the withholding of union cheque-off dues in the polytechnics and colleges of Health Technology.

“We want the immediate resolution of all lingering issues around the IPPIS platform, even after almost a year since coming on board.

“Also, we demand the immediate constitution of governing councils in all federal and state polytechnics. The immediate recourse to the implementation of the new minimum wage in all state polytechnics in the zone is also demanded.”

The union called on stakeholders in the polytechnic education sector in the country to dialogue with the state and federal governments on the need to accede their demands for the improvement of polytechnics education as well as the welfare of the workers.

The members reiterated the fact that there was no going back on their demands as they would not be ready to sheathe their swords until the issues were implemented.