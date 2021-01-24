Ajibola Olaleye, more popularly known among friends as Gatuso, is dead. The sad incidence took place yesterday evening by persons suspected to be armed robbers at Town House Hotel owned by banker turned politician, Bayo Adelabu.

Reports have it that Gatuso arrived the hotel to have a good time with friends when he ran into the armed robbers who were just leaving the hotel premises.

The robbers had successfully completed an operation in the hotel, robbing staff and guests of their valuables unhindered and were leaving when they sighted Gatuso making a call and without much ado, shot him at close range.

His body has since been deposited in the mortuary and he will likely be buried today according to Muslim rites.

While the police is yet to make an official statement, investigations into the incidence surrounding his death is said to be ongoing.

