A representative of the farmer group, Bolanle Oyinlola; the Chairman of Ayete Hunters Association, Mr Sola Olalere; and representatives of various groups decried the activities of Fulani/ Bororos in the zone, stressing that eyewitness and victims’ accounts attested to the claims in many quoters that the hoodlums, in collaboration with their Godfathers and other accomplices, were responsible for the crimes being perpetrated in the zone. They called for the full implementation of the anti-open grazing law by the Oyo State Government.

In their comments at the summits, the residents appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to allocate special funds and required logistics to tackle insecurity in the zone.

The summits garnered the youth and students bodies, farmers groups, transporters, butchers, cattle sellers, religious leaders, hunters, vigilance groups and OPC among others with the Obas and chiefs in Ibarapaland.

The summits, which Ogundoyin said was aimed at enabling stakeholders to assess the security situation and also suggest ways to address the problem were held simultaneously at the Teachers’ Plaza, Igboora and Idere.

The residents recalled the gruesome murder of prominent people like Mrs Folakemi Olufunmilayo, Dr Fatai Aborode, Mrs Foluke Akinrinade and three of her colleagues, Dr Akindele, Mrs Adisa of Subawah Petroleum and Alh Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun and many more.

The local government caretaker chairmen in the zone disclosed that one of the measures taken was the shutting down cattle markets popularly called Kaara in Ibarapaland as investigations revealed that criminals are being harboured in the market.

The Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Adewuyi Adeoye, Onilala of Lanlate, Oba Sunday Bolawaye; Onidere of Idereland, Oba Aderoju; the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide, were said to have jointly noted that the insecurity in the land had negatively affected farming in the zone as most farmers had abandoned their crops in the farm for fear of being killed, kidnapped or robbed while the women are being raped by the criminals.

The Convener of the Security Summits, Adebo Ogundoyin, described the situation in Ibarapa as unfortunate, saying that the zone had become unsecured.

The Speaker assured the people that he would ensure that the anti-grazing law passed by the House of Assembly is assented to by the governor as a means towards combating insecurity in the state.

Ogundoyin said, “This is surely not the best of time in terms of security in Nigeria and indeed in several states of the federation. The situation is also particularly worrisome in Ibarapaland as there is virtually no town or community in our zone that does not have tales of woes to tell on the rising cases of insecurity in the last one year or more.