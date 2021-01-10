Following the killing of the owner of Subawah petroleum, Alhaja Sherifat Adisa, by unknown gunmen, the petroleum dealers and marketers under the umbrella of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered the shutdown of all filling stations in Ibarapa region of Oyo State. The Ibadan depot of IPMAN has also threatened to shut down all filling stations in the state if the situation continues unabated. The Chairman of IPMAN, Ibadan Depot, Alhaji Bukola Mutiu, in a statement, said the closure of all filling stations in Ibarapa area of the state is a warning to the Oyo State government to urgently arrest the growing trend of killings and kidnapping of petroleum dealers in the state.
