By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has described the late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe as his mentor.

Ogundipe spoke Monday at the inauguration the remodeled basement of the Senate building during which the gathering observed a minute of silence for the departed.

Ogundipe said Ibidapo-Obe who was the eighth vice-Chancellor of the university was the one who interviewed him when he was to become a professor.

He told the gathering of principal officers, deans and other workers of the university that Ibidapo-Obe always proffered solutions to problems and encouraged him to press on when he (Ogundipe) faced difficult times as VC.

“We lost our eighth Vice-Chancellor, my mentor, the one who chaired the interview session I faced to become a professor; the one that had a word for every season. When I go to him in difficult times, he told me Toyin, why do you worry, continue, they will come behind you,” he said.

Speaking further during an interview, Ogundipe said Ibidapo-Obe was an outstanding professor who distinguished himself first as a student and later as a member of staff of the university.

He said: “His death came to me as a shock. It is yet to sink into me that Professor Ibidapo Obe is dead. He was the one that gave the convocation valedictory talk in 1971 when he graduated as the first class student, a product of the University of Lagos, who went to Waterloo for his PhD in the area of Systems Engineering. He had been doing excellently well and has exhibited the university in different fora and we are going to miss him.”

In an interview, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research) of the university, Prof Oluwole Familoni also lamented Ibidapo-Obe’s death.

He praised his tenure as VC of UNILAG.

“As our VC who was there for a long time (he was there for seven good years), he did a lot of things – especially so many development happened during his tenure. He was the past president of the Nigeria Academy of Science where I was also the Academy Secretary. He was very innovative. Last February, he did something in the academy about artificial intelligence. You would think as an old man he would not know but he was so knowledgeable,” he said.

Familoni said Ibidapo-Obe would have become an emeritus professor had the university’s convocation meant to hold March last year had not been cancelled.

“We wanted to make him an emeritus professor during the last convocation so he would enjoy the fruit of his labour. But due to the cancellation that was why we could not do it,” he said.