Late Professor Ibidapo-Obe

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condoled with the family, friends, and associates of Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, over the death of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

He described the death of the renowned scholar and administrator as a colossal loss to academia and the country as a whole.

Prof. Ibidapo-Obe passed away on Sunday at the age of 72.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, said the rich experience and knowledge of the late Ibidapo-Obe, especially his contributions to national issues in the education and engineering sectors will be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of Prof. Oyewumi Ibidapo-Obe is a colossal loss to the academic community, government, and the country. The late professor will be greatly missed. The late Ibidapo-Obe made lots of positive impact and contribution during his lifetime to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

“He wrote his name in gold as a scholar and administrator during his days as the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos State, and Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities.

“I sympathise with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission as well as governments and people of Osun and Oyo states over the death of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe. I also sympathise with the family and friends of the deceased and I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”