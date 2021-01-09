Governor Godwin Obaseki

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Idahosa, on Saturday, congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on his victory in the certificate forgery suit filed against him by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed the case as Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the plaintiffs relied on the photocopied document presented by Governor Obaseki without getting in touch with the university to verify the authenticity of the said certificate.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the governor’s victory, Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, said an ex-governor of the state was the mastermind behind the case.

He said: “The former Edo State governor is bent on distracting Governor Obaseki from fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of the state.”

Idahosa, who compared the politician to the outgoing US President, Donald Trump, saying the ex-governor will continue to devise other ways to cause tension in the state.

He said: “I am not a lawyer. But as a layman, I knew all the while that there was nothing in the case and it was futile. I wasn’t expecting any surprise.

“I want to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki, the PDP and the good people of Edo State. I also want to congratulate the judiciary for standing on the side of justice.

“I think our people will learn their lessons, now that the ex-governor is only concerned about his ego, but care less about the welfare of Edo people.

“He has distracted Governor Obaseki enough, but we thank God that the judgement has proven that the governor went to a proper school. All his certificates are genuine.

“At least, Obaseki can now focus on his electoral promises.

“Those trying to distract him will not succeed. I know they will come up with something else because the former governor’s boys are already saying he does not deal with ordinary judges and that he is a megastar in court.

“My advice to them is that they should go and prepare for 2024 and wait for a free and fair election.”

